Mexico employers' federation pushes for higher minimum wage

The push to raise Mexico's extremely low wages has gotten an unusual champion: The Mexican Employers' Federation says the minimum wage should be raised by 19 percent to the equivalent of about $5.00 per day.

The issue of Mexican wages has become a sticking point in talks with the United States and Canada on the North American Free Trade Agreement because of accusations that Mexico has unfairly attracted industry by keeping wages low.

The current minimum wage is $4.20 per day, or about 52 cents per hour. That is only about 7 percent of the $7.25 per hour minimum wage in the U.S.

The employers' group said Monday the new proposed wage was needed to at least meet the minimum food, transport and housing expenditures of one person.