Argentine president looks for legislative majority

Legislative elections in Argentina are giving President Mauricio Macri a chance to win his first friendly congress, while former President Cristina Fernandez is seeking to make a comeback.

Polls indicate that Macri's center-right faction has a chance to win a majority for the first time since he took office in 2015. Twenty-four of 72 Senate seats are at stake Sunday, as are 127 seats in the lower house.

Fernandez is seeking a seat in the Senate for her left-leaning coalition with an eye toward another run in the 2019 presidential race, though polls have shown her trailing somewhat in her Buenos Aires district.

Fernandez is fighting corruption allegations stemming from her eight-year term as president and a Senate seat would grant her immunity from prosecution.