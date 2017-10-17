Turkey leader in Poland for talks on security, his policies

next

Turkey's president was in Poland on Tuesday for talks on international security and on his policies at home.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan was greeted with military honors by Polish President Andrzej Duda and then they held talks.

Duda's adviser, Andrzej Szczerski, said there would be no "taboo" topics and the talks would include the situation in Turkey, where tens of thousands of people have been arrested or dismissed from their jobs since last year's coup attempt.

Szczerski argued on radio RMF that it is important to maintain relations with Turkey because it is an important NATO member and European Union's partner with a key role in the migration crisis and in Middle East politics.

"We must talk with Turkey in order to be in touch and know the country's views and plans," Szczerski said.

During the welcoming walk before Poland's military, Erdogan missed the customary bow before the troop's banner and Duda grabbed his elbow to make him return to the site.

Erdogan will also meet with Prime Minister Beata Szydlo and the parliamentary speakers. He is expected to attend a Polish-Turkish business forum with Duda.

Poland's small opposition left-wing Party Razem (Together) said Erdogan shouldn't be received with state honors because his government is "violating human rights."