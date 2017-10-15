Austria's foreign minister declares victory in election, set to become Europe's youngest leader

The leader of Austria's right-leaning People's Party has declared victory in a national election that puts him on track to become Europe's youngest head of government.

Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz claimed the win on Sunday night after projections gave his party a comfortable lead with more than 90 percent of the ballots counted.

The projections had the People's Party getting 31.4 percent of the vote, a gain of more than 7 percentage points from the 2013 election.

Final results will not be available until mid-week after absentee ballots and ballots cast by voters away from their home districts are counted.

The projections showed the center-left Social Democrats receiving 26.6 percent and the vote and the anti-migrant, euroskeptic Freedom Party 26.5 percent.

The country now is governed by a Social Democratic-People's Party coalition.