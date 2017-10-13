AP Interview: Serbian leader vows to lead nation into the EU

next

Serbia's president is promising to lead the Balkan nation into the European Union and says the fact that Russia is arming the Serbian military doesn't threaten that goal.

President Aleksandar Vucic told The Associated Press in an interview Friday that "we know where we are going, which means that we are on our EU path, that's the strategic goal of our country." He says "at the same time, we want to preserve the very best relations with Russia, Turkey, China, U.S. and all others."

Under the leadership of former ultranationalist Vucic, Serbia has formally been seeking EU membership, but at the same time is maintaining close relations with historic Slavic ally Russia. Russia has been supplying Serbia with MiG-29 fighter jets, and plans to deliver battle tanks and armored vehicles.