Woman who swam in crocodile-infested creek feared dead

A grim discovery was made Thursday in the search for a 79-year-old woman who wandered away from a senior facility in Australia and went for a swim in a crocodile-infested creek.

Queensland Police said they found human remains, in addition to clothing and a walking stick belonging to Anne Cameron, who was reported missing Tuesday from a facility in Port Douglas, Sky News Australia reported.

"Because of the proximity of these items and this unknown material located near this creek bank, we cannot rule out the possibility of a croc attack," Acting Inspector Ed Lukin told reporters at a news conference.

Police said the remains found at Port Douglas have been sent for further testing, but there is no indication of foul play.

Cameron is believed to have removed her clothing before going into the creek, authorities said.

The 79 year old has dementia and had only been at the facility for a few weeks, according to police.

The woman's son, Craig Eggins, wrote on Facebook his mother took regular short walks and would ask for help if she got lost, according to the Australian Associated Press.

"She's very mobile and could have walked a fair distance," Eggins wrote.

The woman's disappearance caused lawmakers to consider a crocodile cull, including egg harvesting and the immediate removal of animals considered a threat.

"In north Queensland we face the risk and sometimes the ultimate price because governments are weak on this issue," Australian MP Robbie Katter said Thursday while urging the state government to support the proposal for stricter crocodile management.