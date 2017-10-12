Caitlan Coleman, American woman released with her family in Pakistan: Who is she?

U.S. citizen Caitlan Coleman, her Canadian husband, Joshua Boyle, and their three children have all been released in Pakistan, after spending five years held by the militant Haqqani network.

President Trump said in a statement the U.S. and Pakistani governments worked together Wednesday and "secured the release of the Boyle-Coleman family from captivity in Pakistan."

"Today they are free,” Trump said of the family. He called the release “a positive moment for our country's relationship with Pakistan.”

What do we know about Caitlan Coleman?

The 32-year-old is a native of York County, Pa., and met her husband online, Philly.com reported.

The couple was abducted in 2012 while traveling in Afghanistan. Coleman was seven months pregnant at the time.

Trump’s statement said the couple’s three children were born while they were held captive.

The parents were most recently seen in a December 2016 video.

“Please don’t become the next Jimmy Carter,” Coleman said to former President Barack Obama in one clip. “Just give the offenders something so they and you can save face so we can leave the region permanently.”

She added: "My children have seen their mother defiled."

AMERICAN CAITLAN COLEMAN, FAMILY FREED FROM AFGHANISTAN CAPTORS

Where is the family now?

A U.S. national security official told the AP the family is in a safe, but undisclosed, location in Pakistan. The official said the family is free, but Boyle didn’t want to board a U.S. transport plane.

What has the reaction been?

"It's a great day. They've been held a long time," FBI Director Christopher Wray said Thursday, according to NBC.

"I applaud the innumerable lines of effort from across the U.S. Government," Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a statement.

Tillerson said he is "particularly proud of" U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale, along with "his Mission Islamabad team for their engagement with Pakistan. These efforts reflect the best of what America can accomplish."

Canada's foreign minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement her government is greatly relieved to learn that after five years of being held hostage, the family has been released and is safe.

She said that Canada has been engaged with the governments of the U.S., Afghanistan and Pakistan. She thanked those countries for helping with the release.

"Joshua, Caitlan, their children and the Boyle and Coleman families have endured a horrible ordeal over the past five years. We stand ready to support them as they begin their healing journey," she said.

The operation was taking place as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Washington meeting with Trump on Wednesday, and the two leaders had discussed it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.