At party meeting, Kim Jong Un's sister gets promotion

Kim Jong Un has promoted his younger sister to a new post within North Korea's ruling party.

The promotion of Kim Yo Jong came at a meeting of senior party members as North Korea marked the 20th anniversary of Kim Jong Il's acceptance of the title of general secretary of the ruling Worker's Party of Korea.

Kim Yo Jong was made an alternate member of the decision-making political bureau of the party's central committee.

Thousands of people, mostly students, packed Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang to dance and watch fireworks to mark the anniversary on Sunday night.

The late Kim Jong Il, North Korea's "eternal general secretary," is the father of Kim Jong Un and Kim Yo Jong.