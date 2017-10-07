Official: Ghana gas station explosions kill number of people

Ghana's deputy information minister says a tanker explosion at a gas-filling station, followed by a secondary blast, has left a number of casualties in the Legon suburb in northwest Accra.

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah said the gas tanker exploded Saturday near the station and the initial fire has been controlled. He said fire services are now controlling a secondary explosion.

Oppong-Nkrumah said it is too early to estimate the number of dead. Ambulances arrived and those with various injuries have been sent to the hospital.

More than 200 police personnel were deployed to help to cordon off the area of the blasts, and it was difficult to get close. The filling station is near a transport terminal and close to some hostels for the University of Ghana in Accra.