3 German tourists killed in traffic accident in Turkey

Turkey's official news agency says three German tourists have been killed and 10 injured in a bus accident at a popular tourist destination.

The Anadolu news agency said a tourist bus tipped over Saturday after hitting a palm tree on a traffic island in the southern Antalya province, killing three Germans. Ten German passengers were injured, including a child, it said, adding that one of the injured was in critical condition.

It says the Turkish driver was detained.

Antalya is a Turkish beach holiday destination on the Mediterranean coast.