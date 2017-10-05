Thai mourners pay last-minute respects to late king

next

Tens of thousands of mourners have been rushing to Bangkok's Grand Palace to pay their respects to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, as a period of nearly a year for his body to lie in state ends ahead of his cremation on Oct. 26.

Since Bhumibol's death last Oct. 13 at age 88, more than 12 million people have visited the golden Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall, where the late monarch's coffin is kept behind a symbolic royal urn. The hall is to be closed to visitors at midnight Thursday.

The throne hall has been kept open 24 hours a day since last Saturday to accommodate the high number of last-minute mourners. Officials said the palace received over 96,000 visitors Wednesday, a record number for one day.