Who betrayed Anne Frank to the Nazis? Cold case investigation reopened

A retired G-man has begun a cold case investigation into who told the Nazis about Anne Frank’s Dutch hideout during World War II.

Former FBI agent Vince Pankoke will lead a team of 19 top forensic experts using investigative techniques developed in the past decade, including the crunching of big data to uncover leads, The Guardian reported Monday.

The Anne Frank House in Amsterdam has opened its archives and supports the new probe, which will be shown online on video, as the historians, profilers and ex-detectives sort through the evidence, the paper reported.

Pankoke said that by scrutinizing recently declassified documents that had been shipped back to the U.S. after the war he was able to come up with some new theories about what might have happened.

The German security services maintained all records of arrests but it long had been thought that all the documents pertaining to the Franks’ case were destroyed in a British bombing raid in 1944.

“But Pankoke has found a trace of the documents in Washington and we are now restoring damaged documents — water damaged, fire damaged — we are reconstructing them, and we believe they hold the secrets of the time,” Thijs Bayens, a filmmaker, told The Guardian.

