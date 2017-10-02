Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

isis

Russia says ISIS sleeper cell members detained, terror plots foiled

Fox News
close
Pentagon says there's no reason to believe Al-Baghdadi is dead; reaction from Fox News military analyst Gen. Jack Keane.

Proof of life? ISIS releases cryptic new audio message

Pentagon says there's no reason to believe Al-Baghdadi is dead; reaction from Fox News military analyst Gen. Jack Keane.

Russia has detained members of an ISIS sleeper cell and foiled a series of terrorist attacks, according to Moscow’s top domestic intelligence agency.

The FSB said in a statement Monday its operatives on Saturday detained an unspecified number of men outside Moscow.

The men were from Russia's majority-Muslim North Caucasus, and reported to ISIS members based abroad, according to the FSB.

This photo released on Saturday, Sept 2, 2017, by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows Syrian troops and pro-government gunmen standing guard at one of the frontline hills where they are fighting Islamic State militants in the eastern city of Deir el-Zour, Syria. Syrian opposition activists and state media say government forces are close to breaking a nearly three-year siege imposed by the Islamic State group on parts of the provincial capital of the oil-rich province of the same name. (SANA via AP)

Syrian troops stand guard at one of the front line hills where they are fighting ISIS militants in the eastern city of Deir el-Zour, Syria.  (SANA via AP)

The militants were allegedly plotting attacks targeting critical infrastructure and public events in Russia, according to authorities, who didn't give any details. Two improvised explosive devices, grenades and guns were found at their homes.

Similar arrests were reported in August when the FSB said suspects from Central Asia with links to ISIS were plotting attacks on civilians in Moscow.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.