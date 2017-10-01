Liberal British politicians attack 'obscene' Royal Family, even Prince George

Two liberal British politicians have slammed the Royal Family and not even 4-year-old Prince George was not immune from the criticism.

The little prince was the target of a vitriolic tirade last week from British Labour MP Emma Dent Coad while a fellow party member joked the schoolboy would only be king if he “doesn’t have an unfortunate illness or accident,” the Sunday Express reported.

Anti-monarchist Dent Coad accused the Royal Family of being “thick,” “obscene” and “ridiculous” at a Labour party conference in which she also joked about the 96-year-old Duke of Edinburgh’s death, the paper reported.

During her fact-challenged rant, Dent Coad accused qualified Apache pilot Harry of not being able to fly a helicopter, suggested Philip was “not a faithful husband” and dubbed the Duchess of Cambridge “stupid” and “vulgar,” the paper reported.

She went after Prince George over his signature shorts.

“When Prince George goes to school, they [the media] look at his jumpers and, you know, £150 ($200) for a jumper, that’s a food bill for a family of four for a lot of people and that’s outrageous and people are outraged by that,” the Sunday Express quoted her as saying.

Labour counciller Ken Ritchie, who chaired a panel at the conference,also delighted in attacking the boy.

“We had all the media attention recently when Prince George started school," he was quoted as saying by the paper. "We don’t know if he will grow up to be as bad as his grandfather or maybe his great grandfather. Or that he will be as bland as his father. All we know is that at some stage George will be king, unless we change the system or unless he has an unfortunate illness or accident.”

The paper reported Ritchie then said: “We can get rid of them if we don’t like them, in an election of course, I’m not suggesting anything more drastic than that.”

Members of the audience, according to the paper, greeted his outrageous comments with shouts of “Shoot them!” and “Guillotine!”

Dent Coad has refused to apologize, according to the paper. She said her comments were “clearly intended as a joke” and had been taken out of context.

The paper reported that a reporter was at the meeting and that it has full transcripts of everything she said.

