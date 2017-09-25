Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World

North Korea says Trump has 'declared war' on his country

Associated Press
close
North Korea's foreign minister says Pyongyang 'reserves the right' to shoot down U.S. bombers in international airspace after what they're calling President Trump's 'declaration of war'; reaction from Andrew Peek, former U.S. Army intelligence officer and a fellow at the Clements Center for National Security at University of Texas

NKorea issues threat to US bombers in international airspace

North Korea's foreign minister says Pyongyang 'reserves the right' to shoot down U.S. bombers in international airspace after what they're calling President Trump's 'declaration of war'; reaction from Andrew Peek, former U.S. Army intelligence officer and a fellow at the Clements Center for National Security at University of Texas

UNITED NATIONS –  North Korea's top diplomat says President Donald Trump's tweet that leader Kim Jong Un "won't be around much longer" was a declaration of war against his country by the United States.

Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho told reporters Monday that what he called Trump's "declaration of war" gives North Korea "every right" under the U.N. Charter to take countermeasures, "including the right to shoot down the United States strategic bombers even they're not yet inside the airspace border of our country."

Ri referred to Trump's tweet Saturday that said: "Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer!"

Ri said: "The question of who won't be around much longer will be answered then."