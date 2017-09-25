Expand / Collapse search
Egyptian once known as 'world's heaviest woman' dies in UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates –  Doctors say an Egyptian once known as "the world's heaviest woman" has died in a hospital in the United Arab Emirates. She was 37.

A statement from Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi said that Eman Abdul Atti died at 4:35 a.m. on Monday.

Doctors described her death as being due to complications from her weight, including heart disease and kidney dysfunction.

The hospital said: "Our prayers and heartfelt condolences go out to her family."

At one point, Atti reportedly weighed around 500 kilograms (1,100 pounds). Doctors blamed her weight on a thyroid condition.

Atti arrived in the UAE in May, receiving care from a team of 20 doctors at Burjeel Hospital. She earlier received medical treatment in India and underwent surgery that saw her lose some 300 kilograms (660 pounds).