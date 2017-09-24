Egypt: Life sentences for 2 over 2015 soccer violence

An Egyptian court has sentenced two men to life in prison and a dozen others to two to ten years over deadly soccer violence in 2015 that it blamed on the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group.

The North Cairo Criminal Court announced its verdict Sunday, saying the accused were responsible for the deaths of at least 20 fans as well as destruction of public and private property and explosives possession. Two men were acquitted.

The Feb. 8 2015 incident saw police firing birdshot and tear gas into a crowd as fans entered the Air Defense Stadium ahead of a match, with many crushed to death in a stampede. Some witnesses blamed the police for instigating the violence.

The Muslim Brotherhood held Egypt's presidency for a year but is now banned.