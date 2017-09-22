North Korean leader Kim called Trump a what? A 'dotard'

next

North Korea may be famous for the bombastic, derogatory and often-awkward English phrases it uses to slam its enemies. But the dispatch quoting leader Kim Jong Un calling President Donald Trump "the mentally deranged U.S. dotard" no doubt sent a few English-speakers to their dictionaries.

Dotard means a person in a feeble and childish state due to old age. It's a translation of "neukdari," a Korean word that refers to elderly people in a derogatory manner.

The Korean Central News Agency transmitted Kim's statement verbatim. It followed Trump's speech at the U.N. this week mocking Kim as a "Rocket Man" on a "suicide mission," and saying if the U.S. is "forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea."