Photo purports to show church damage from Mexico quake

An Instagram photo of a statue of Virgin Mary went viral after it was captured standing tall amid the rubble of a church -- purportedly damaged in the Mexico earthquake.

The picture was posted on Instagram Wednesday by fashion designer Edgar Alfaro, who linked the photo to the 7.1-magnitude earthquake that rocked parts of Mexico on Tuesday. However, the picture was taken down Thursday after getting more than 5,000 likes.

The picture showed a statue of the Virgin Mary, known in biblical history as the mother of Jesus Christ, standing unharmed on what appeared to be the altar of a collapsed church.

In a rough translation of the caption, Alfaro described the image as “incredible” and said it was “a sign that we must be aware and not damage our planet.”

“Mother Mary, our mother intercedes for our brothers #Mexico #PuertoRico and the rest of the world,” he wrote. “Have mercy on us, we raise petitions before you and pray for the forgiveness of our sins before God our Lord.”

