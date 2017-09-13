Israel, Colombia pledge cooperation in post-conflict era

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos are pledging to strengthen ties in areas like science and tourism as Colombia transitions into a post-conflict era.

Netanyahu arrived in Bogota on Wednesday for the second-leg of his trip as the first Israeli prime minister to visit Latin America.

He said that he sees "enormous progress" in Colombia, adding that it "merely sets the stage for what will happen in the next 30 years."

Colombia and Israel have long enjoyed a close military alliance though the relationship has also had its moments of tension.

Santos called Israel a "friend and an ally" in Colombia's historic peace process with the nation's largest rebel group.

Netanyahu traveled from Argentina and is flying on to Mexico.