Israeli Muslims protest Myanmar's treatment of Rohingya

Dozens of Arab citizens of Israel have demonstrated outside the embassy of Myanmar in Tel Aviv to protest the treatment of Rohingya Muslims by the Rangoon authorities.

Monday's protest was organized by the Islamic Movement in Israel.

Protest leader Ibrahim Sarsour said the crowd gathered to condemn what he called "atrocities" committed by the Myanmar government.

"It's the responsibility of the international community to move, to act, immediately to stop the bloodshed," he said. "I think it is a crime against humanity."

The U.N. refugee agency has reported that 270,000 people have fled to neighboring Bangladesh in the last three weeks. It said there were reports, backed by satellite imagery, of "security forces and local militia burning Rohingya villages" and committing extrajudicial killings.