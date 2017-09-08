Court orders S. Korea to compensate former salt farm slave

A court has ruled that the South Korean government must pay 37 million won ($33,000) to a man who'd been held as a slave on a salt farm for several years and was stopped from escaping by police.

But the Seoul Central District Court on Friday rejected the compensation demands of seven other former salt farm slaves, saying the government's responsibility over their cases was unclear.

More than 60 slaves, most of them with intellectual disabilities, were rescued from remote islands off South Korea's southwestern coast following an investigation led by mainland police in 2014.

The Associated Press documented some of their stories in a yearlong investigation.

Dozens of farm owners and job brokers were indicted, but no police or officials were punished despite allegations some knew about the slavery.