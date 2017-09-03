Iran testing homegrown air defense system, official says

An Iranian official told state TV during the weekend that the country tested its own missile defense system, the Bavar-373, AFP reports.

“In parallel with the deployment of the S-300, work on Bavar-373 system is underway,” Farzad Esmaili was quoted as telling IRIB.

He reportedly said that “some of its parts are different from the S-300. All of its sub-systems have been completed and its missile tests have been conducted.”

Russia delivered the S-300 system to Iran last year. Iran had signed an $800 million contract to buy the S-300 missile system in 2007, but Russia halted their delivery three years later due to strong objections from the U.S. and Israel.

Last year, a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers went into practice under which Iran limited its nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

After the sale was halted, Iran started producing the Bavar-373 system in 2010, the AFP reported.

IRNA said in March that Iran successfully tested the S-300 system.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.