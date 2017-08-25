The Latest: Seoul: US war games to proceed 'more thoroughly'

The Latest on North Korea's missile launches (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

South Korea's presidential office says the U.S. and South Korean militaries will proceed with their ongoing war games "even more thoroughly" in response to North Korea's latest short-range missile launches.

The Blue House issued the statement Saturday after National Security Director Chung Eui-yong chaired a National Security Council meeting to assess the launches.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in did not participate in the meeting and his office didn't immediately provide further details.

The U.S. Pacific Command says its assessments indicate that the three missiles failed. The command says two failed in flight, and another appeared to have blown up immediately.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff says that the projectiles fired from the North's eastern coast flew about 250 kilometers (155 miles), though it did not mention any failures.