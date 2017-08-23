Rotterdam concert canceled after terror warning, van with gas bottles found

Police in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam said Wednesday that a scheduled concert by an American rock band was canceled after authorities received a tip about a "terror threat" from Spanish police.

At a hastily arranged news conference, Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb said police had stopped a van with Spanish license plates containing a number of gas bottles close to the venue where the Los Angeles band Allah-Las was due to perform.

Aboutaleb said the van's driver had been detained and was being questioned by police. He declined to give further details on the nature of the warning or where in Spain it came from, adding that it was too soon to link the van to unspecified threat directed at the concert.



"It is not yet good to say that the things are linked," Aboutaleb said. "It still has to be established that there was a link between the van and the threat. We can't say that yet."



A Spanish counter-terrorism investigation official told the Associated Press Spain's Civil Guard received "an alert indicating the possibility of an attack today in a concert that was going to take place in Rotterdam."



The Civil Guard shared the information with Dutch authorities and is investigating the threat, said the source, speaking anonymously because the Civil Guard is still probing the threat.



"Police took this information seriously enough that after discussion with organizers it was decided to cancel the event," a statement from Rotterdam police said.



The alert came less than a week after twin vehicle attacks in the Spanish cities of Barcelona and Cambrils killed 15 people and injured more than 120 others. The ISIS terror group has claimed responsibility for both attacks.

Concert organizer Rotown said earlier on Twitter that the Maassilo concert venue, a former grain silo, was being evacuated because of the unspecified threat and concertgoers would get their money back. Dutch television showed officers in body armor outside and what appeared to be members of the band leaving the venue in a white van with a police escort.

In an email to The Associated Press, the band's label, Mexican Summer, said: "Due to a potential terror threat at The Maassilo in Rotterdam, the Allah-Las show was cancelled tonight.



"Details are not available at this time as the incident is still under investigation. The band is unharmed and are very grateful to the Rotterdam Police and other responsible agencies for detecting the potential threat before anyone was hurt."

In an interview with British newspaper The Guardian last year, members of the four-piece band said they chose the word Allah, Arabic for God, because they were seeking a "holy sounding" name and did not realize it might cause offense.



"We get emails from Muslims, here in the U.S. and around the world, saying they're offended, but that absolutely wasn't our intention," lead singer Miles Michaud told the newspaper. "We email back and explain why we chose the name, and mainly they understand."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.