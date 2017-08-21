Romania police detain 24 Syrian, Iraqi migrants near border

Romanian border police have detained 24 Syrian and Iraqi migrants on suspicion of trying to illegally cross the border. They told police they were trying to reach the visa-free Schengen zone.

Border police said in a statement that they stopped a truck overnight Sunday near Nadlac, a town in western Romanian near the border with Hungary. They found eight men, three women and 13 minors aged 2 to 16 inside the truck who they took for questioning.

The statement Monday said most of the migrants were asylum-seekers in Romania. The truck was driven by a Romanian man who police are investigating for trafficking migrants.

Police are investigating the migrants on suspicion of illegally trying to cross the border.

Hungary is a member of Schengen, but Romania isn't.