Manhunt for Barcelona suspect intensifies, 'everything indicates' he was driving van

Authorities in Spain on Monday said “everything indicates” that Younes Abouyaaquoub was the van driver who plowed into a crowd of people in Barcelona last week, killing 13 and injuring 120 others.

The 22-year-old remains at large and is believed to be the final member of the Islamic extremist cell at large after the attacks in Barcelona and a nearby town.

Police said in a news conference that the search for Moroccan-born Younes Abouyaaquoub, 22, has continued in Catalonia, and has expanded to the neighboring French border, Reuters reported.

Abouyaaquoub, the suspected driver of the van used in Thursday’s terrorist attack that killed 13 people and injured 120 others, is believed to be the only member of the 12-person terror cell who may have crossed the border into France.

A police official confirmed to Fox News that three vans found in relation to the Spanish attacks were rented using a credit card under Abouyaaquoub’s name.

Police have identified 12 people as part of the extremist cell which coordinated the two vehicle attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils. Other members of the cell have either been arrested, shot by police or killed in Catalonia, the site of a house explosion Wednesday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report