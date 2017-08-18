2 dead, 8 injured in Finland stabbing attack

At least two people were injured and eight others were wounded during a mass stabbing assault in Finland on Friday, Sky News reported.

The suspected attacker, who was not immediately identified, was shot in the leg and was in police custody, the BBC reported. The assault occurred in the Puutori-Market Square area. One of those stabbed was pushing a stroller, The Sun reported.

Authorities had not labeled the incident in Finland as terrorism and were set to hold a news conference later on Friday.

"The government is closely following the events in Turku and the ongoing police operation. The government will meet later today," Prime Minister Juha Sipila wrote on Twitter.

Images on social media showed at least one body -- that had been covered -- laying on the ground.

Police have asked people to stay away from the area amid an ongoing search for other possible attackers.

The attack in Turku, a city on the southwest coast of Finland, comes one day after a horrific vehicle assault in Barcelona, Spain that killed at least 13 people and wounded more than 100 others. A second terror attack in Spain earlier Friday killed another person.

Turku is the oldest city in Finland and the sixth-largest city in the country. It's about 100 miles west of Helsinki.