Canadian pastor freed from North Korea on his way home

The family of a Canadian pastor released from a North Korean prison says he is now on his way home.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed Thursday that Hyeon Soo Lim has been released and will soon be reunited with his family. He had been serving a life sentence since 2015 for alleged anti-state activities.

The Korean Central News Agency on Wednesday reported the pastor had been released on what it called "sick bail," but no other details were given.

Family spokeswoman Lisa Pak said in a statement Thursday that "there is a long way to go" in terms of Lim's healing and said he needs privacy while receiving unspecified medical attention.

Lim is a South Korean-born Canadian in his 60s. He was convicted and sentenced in 2015.