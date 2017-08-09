North Korea responds to US threats with Guam attack plan: 'Only absolute force' can work on Trump

North Korea on Wednesday responded to the new round of threats from President Trump and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis -- with a claim that it could launch four missiles in Guam's direction within just a week.

In a statement released by its state-run media KCNA, North Korea said it would complete its plan to attack waters near Guam by mid-August, then “wait for” orders from the commander in chief of its nuclear force.

The statement comes after Trump took to Twitter noting that the U.S. nuclear arsenal is "now far stronger and more powerful than ever before," adding, "Hopefully we will never have to use this power, but there will never be a time that we are not the most powerful nation in the world!"

North Korea called Trump's threat of responding with "fire and fury" as a "load of nonsense," and that "only absolute force" can work on the president.

The statement continued that the military action its army "is about to take" will be effective for restraining America's "frantic moves" in and near the southern part of the Korean peninsula.

