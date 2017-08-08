French president Macron wants to give a role to his wife

French President Emmanuel Macron wants to formalize the role of the president's wife amid controversy over the cost and status of the first lady.

The president's office is preparing a formal communication in coming days, Brigitte Macron's office said Tuesday.

During his presidential campaign, Macron promised more "transparency" on the issue. France's first lady doesn't have an official status.

As Macron's popularity drops in polls, more than 270,000 people have signed a petition in the past few weeks against the plan to grant a tax-funded budget to finance the president's wife activities.

Brigitte Macron currently has an office at the Elysee palace and a staff composed of two advisers and two secretaries, as well as bodyguards.

Publicly, she is mostly seen at her husband's side.