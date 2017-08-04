Vain fugitive turns himself in after spotting ‘unflattering’ mugshot on Facebook

A South Wales man wanted for an alleged assault spotted his mugshot on the local police’s Facebook page and deemed it so unflattering he wanted it taken down. He turned himself in Thursday and got his wish.

Wayne Esmonde, 35, had his face put on the South Wales Police’s page earlier this week as cops appealed to the community to be on the lookout for him. He was wanted in connection with an assault on July 18 in Fforestfash, Swansea.

The picture shows a head-shaven Esmonde looking wide-eyes and staring intently at the camera.

However, when he spotted it, Esmonde quickly responded asking the police department to take the post down, the BBC reported.

“I am him. Not a very flattering mugshot,” he wrote, followed by, “I’d appreciate it if you’d take this post down. Innocent until proven guilty and all that.”

He added: “I’ve spoken to my solicitor and they will advise me what to do next. Thanks.”

On Thursday, Esmonde turned himself in.

The South Wales Police have taken down the original post and replaced it with one saying that Esmonde had been apprehended.