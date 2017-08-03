Dubai fire: Flames rip through residential skyscraper popular with expats

A fire late Thursday tore through a tower in Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- one of the tallest residential buildings in the world.

An eyewitness told Fox News that scores of panicked residents could be seen in their pajamas seated on the pavement watching as flames engulfed the building on the side facing the water. Many of the tower's residents are European expats.

Video showed flames shooting up the 86-story Torch tower in Dubai's popular Marina neighborhood, with debris falling to the ground. Screaming and commotion could be heard in the background.

The witness noted that the street was quickly cornered off, and a large amount of law enforcement personnel have since been on the scene.

The cause of the fire was unclear.

Rescuers said everybody safely evacuated the building, and within hours, fire crews got the flames largely under control.

It was the second fire to hit the tower in two years, the BBC reported. No serious injuries were reported in the 2015 fire.

Fires have affected several skyscrapers in the United Arab Emirates, including a towering inferno that engulfed a 63-story luxury hotel in Dubai on New Year's Eve in 2016.

Building and safety experts have cited a popular type of cladding covering the buildings that can be highly flammable.

A devastating tower fire in London in June killed at least 80 people and prompted Britain to order more thorough testing on the cladding systems of its towers.

Fox News' Hollie McKay and The Associated Press contributed to this report.