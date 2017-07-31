Sessions intends to hold on to the job he loves

Leading the Justice Department has been an opportunity for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to make tangible progress on issues he long championed during two decades in the Senate. They include hard-line immigration policies and aggressive prosecutions of gangs, drugs and gun crime.

Yet Sessions' policy focus is often overshadowed by the expanding investigation into Trump campaign ties to Russia. Sessions' own campaign contacts with Russia's now-former ambassador to the U.S. have been questioned, and the attorney general has stepped aside from the investigation. That unnerved Trump, who subjected his attorney general to almost daily public humiliation this past week.

Says Sessions: "I believe with great confidence that I understand what's needed in the Department of Justice and what President Trump wants. I share his agenda."