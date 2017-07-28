Train crash in Barcelona leaves at least 48 injured

DEVELOPING -- A commuter train crashed into a railway buffer in Barcelona's Francia station, injuring 48 people, with five gravely injured.

The train was coming from Sant Vicenc de Calders village in the province of Tarragona on the Rodalies commuter rail service at 7:15 a.m. local time when it crashed into a railroad buffer at the train platform at Francia, a landmark train station in the heart of the city. The impact tore open the nose of the locomotive.

At least 18 of the injured needed hospital attention, emergency services said, according to Reuters. The driver was among the injured, they said. Medics were also treating passengers on the platform in a makeshift triage.

No deaths were reported.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.