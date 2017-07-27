Israeli police, Palestinian worshipers clash at Jerusalem shrine reopening

Israeli police and stone-throwing Palestinians on Thursday clashed at a contested shrine in Jerusalem as it reopened 11 days after security installations sparked a Muslim prayer boycott and deepened already fraught tensions between the two sides.



The Old City complex, known as Haram al-Sharif to Muslims and Temple Mount to Jews, reopened in East Jerusalem after Israeli officials removed all security devices from the entrance of the site. Israel had installed the new security measures after a Palestinian terrorist shot and killed two Israeli police officers from within the shrine on July 14.

On Thursday, Muslim leaders urged worshipers to return to the site, but the reopening took a violent turn when Palestinians threw stones at Israeli officers stationed at the entrance gates. Israeli police retaliated by firing tear gas and rubber bullets. The violence escalated when troops closed the gates to the compound.

At least 37 Palestinians were injured by rubber bullets and beatings, The Palestinian Red Crescent told The Associated Press. Several people also reportedly suffered broken bones.

Israel's decision to add security measures, such as metal detectors and cameras, at the site outraged the Muslim community and caused protests in the area. Israeli officials claimed the measures were standard procedures after deadly attacks. Palestinian leaders rejected the claim and called the move a way for the Israeli government to gain more power over the site.

Palestinians prayed in Jerusalem's streets outside the shrine in the Old City to protest the security measures, and Israel eventually agreed to remove the installations after intense pressure.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.