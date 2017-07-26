Rolling Stone cover asks why can't Canada PM be US president

Rolling Stone magazine has put liberal Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the cover of its latest issue and asks: "Why Can't He Be Our President?"

Perhaps recognizing that only American-born U.S. citizens can become president, the magazine takes a different tack on its website.

There its headline for the article posted Wednesday is: "Justin Trudeau: Is the Canadian Prime Minister the Free World's Best Hope?"

Trudeau is pictured with his shirt sleeves rolled up perched on the edge of a desk.

In the profile, writer Stephen Rodrick outlines stark contrasts between Trudeau's liberal views on health care, marijuana legalization and environmental policies and those voiced by U.S. President Donald Trump.