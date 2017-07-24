world

Hurricane Hilary likely to become 'major hurricane' in Pacific

An image from the National Hurricane Center showing the forecast track of Hurricane Hilary.

Hurricane Hilary is "likely to become a major hurricane" by Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Monday.

The storm strengthened from a tropical storm early Monday over the Pacific Ocean and been churning south of Mexico.

The storm however is on a path moving northwest -- staying away from immediate landfall. Its center was around latitude 14 North, 103 West at 4 a.m. central on Monday, according to the NHC public advisory.

The alert also said that the storm “is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph," but expected to pick up speed over the next 48 hours. 

The storm has maximum sustained winds near 75 miles per hour, with higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 10 miles from the center, while tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles. 

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect as a result of the storm. 

