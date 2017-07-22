world

Expand/Collapse Search

World

Trump calls for Iran to release American detainees

Fox News
President Donald Trump is seen in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

President Donald Trump is seen in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 18, 2017.  (Associated Press)

President Donald Trump warned Friday that Iran risked facing “new and serious consequences” if it did not release all wrongfully detained Americans there and allow them to leave the Muslim country.

Specifically, Trump called for American law enforcement officer Robert Levinson to be freed after a decade in Iran, and for businessman Siamak Namazi and his father, Baquer, to be released as well.

A White House statement issued Friday said Trump and his administration were “redoubling efforts” to free all Americans unjustly detained overseas.

“Iran is responsible for the care and wellbeing of every United States citizen in its custody,” the statement said.

The statement was just the latest example of the U.S. sharpening its rhetoric against the Iranian government while still adhering to a 2015 nuclear deal negotiated with Iran by the U.S. and other world powers, Reuters reported.

Earlier in the week, Washington imposed new economic sanctions on Iran over its ballistic missile program, saying Tehran’s recent actions in the Middle East undermined any “positive contributions” that may have resulted from the nuclear accord.

Levinson, a former agent for the FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration, disappeared in Iran in 2007. The U.S. government has offered $5 million for information leading to his return.

Related Image

In this undated photo provided by Christine Levinson, Robert Levinson is shown. U.S. officials believe the former FBI agent is alive, four years after disappearing on Kish Island off the southern coast of Iran. Expand / Collapse

U.S. officials believe Robert Levinson, shown in an undated photo, is still alive a decade after disappearing in Iran.  (Christine Levinson/AP)

Siamak Namazi, 46, and Baquer Namazi, 80, were each sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted in an Iranian court of spying and cooperating with the United States. Siamak was arrested in Tehran in October 2015, while his father -- a former Iranian provincial governor and former Unicef official – was detained in February 2016, family members told Reuters.

Related Image

This 2009 handout photo released by a friend of Xiyue Wang, shows Xiyue Wang at his apartment in Hong Kong, China. Princeton University professor Stephen Kotkin, who advised Wang, a Chinese-American researcher sentenced to prison in Iran, defended his former student as innocent of all charges against him. Kotkin told The Associated Press by email that Xiyue Wang is a "remarkable, linguistically gifted graduate student" who studied governance in 19th and early 20th century Muslim regions. (Friend of Xiyue Wang via AP) Expand / Collapse

A 2009 handout photo shows Xiyue Wang at his apartment in Hong Kong, China.

Xiyue Wang, a Chinese-born U.S. citizen graduate student from Princeton University, received a 10-year sentence in Iran for spying, Reuters reported, citing Iran's judiciary spokesman.