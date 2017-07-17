Romania court rules Turkish woman must stay under arrest

A Romanian court has ruled that a Turkish woman wanted in Turkey on alleged links to Kurdish militants must remain in custody until her extradition hearing.

Nalan Oral, who has political refugee status in Belgium, was detained by Romanian border guards on July 8. Her lawyer Alin Speriusi-Vlad told The Associated Press Monday she was detained because her name appeared on an Interpol list.

A court in the western city of Timisoara on Monday ruled Oral, who is a Brussels-based activist with the Socialist Women's Union, should not be released before the extradition hearing on July 31. The court also ruled against consulting the European court of Justice to clarify laws regarding refugee status. She will appeal.

Turkey's Ambassador to Romania, Osman Koray Ertas, said Oral is wanted on links to "a left-wing terrorist group."