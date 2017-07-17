Charlie Gard: US doctor meets with UK specialists treating terminally ill boy

The U.S. doctor who has offered to treat terminally ill Charlie Gard has attended a meeting at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) to decide whether the baby should travel to America for therapy.

Dr. Michio Hirano of Columbia University Medical Center, who specializes in rare genetic diseases, arrived in London and will discuss Charlie's condition with doctors treating him and independent specialists.

CHARLIE GARD: US DOCTOR WILL TRAVEL TO UK TO ASSESS ILL INFANT

After that, the UK High court will listen to the doctor and decide again whether he should be allowed to travel to the U.S. for treatment.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Hirano, believes that the chance of treatment being successful are between 11 to 56 percent and he hopes to improve muscular strength.

A spokesman for the Gard family, Alasdair Seton-Marsden, said the experimental treatment gives Charlie a small but significant chance of improvement.

“Today, Charlie's case has moved from the chances of this ground-breaking therapy working from being as close to zero, as to make no difference to, according to the expert evidence that's been heard in court, to a small but significant chance," Seton-Marsden said.