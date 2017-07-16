Iran sentences US national to 10 years in jail for spying

An Iranian court has sentenced a United States national, who is also a dual citizen of another country other than Iran, to a decade behind bars on charges of spying.

The individual, whose name has not yet been released, was “gathering information and was directly guided by America,” deputy judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejeie said on state television Sunday, adding that the “sentence can be appealed.”

U.S officials have not yet publicly commented on the matter.

Tehran authorities earlier this year stated that around 70 “spies,” who are dual nationals from the United States and other Western countries, are serving sentences in the country’s capital, but the identities of only a few have been made public. In October, 80-year-old former UNICEF official Baquer Namazi, an Iranian-American, and his business consultant son Siamak Namazi, were handed 10-year prison terms for “espionage and collaboration with the American government.”

Their supporters and relatives have appealed to the Trump administration to negotiate their release, insisting that the pair are being held as pawns for Iran to exert leverage on the U.S. and that the two are “rapidly declining health.”

