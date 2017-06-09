Iran supreme leader says attacks fuel hatred toward US, Saudis

Iran's Supreme Leader is saying that the Islamic State-claimed dual attacks that killed 17 people in Tehran will add to the hatred that Iranians harbor toward the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.

In a condolence message ahead of a funeral for the victims on Friday, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says the Wednesday attack: "will not damage the Iranian nation's determination and the obvious result is nothing except an increase in hate for the governments of the United States and their stooges in the region like Saudi (Arabia)."

Iranian authorities say five of the assailants in the attacks who were killed in the incident were Iranian nationals. The attacks injured more than 40 people.