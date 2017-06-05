London attackers named by police as profiles emerge

British police on Monday identified two of the three men who killed seven people during a weekend terror attack -- including one man who came to England from Pakistan with his asylum-seeking parents.

Cops named Khuram Shazad Butt, 27, and Rachid Redouane, 30, as two of the men shot dead by police during the Saturday rampage, in which a trio of terrorists rammed a crowd with a van before attacking others with knives.

Both men lived in the east London neighborhood of Barking.

Butt came to Britain with his asylum-seeking parents and was believed to be married and the father of two young children. He also was thought to be responsible for a professional Internet profile listing past jobs such as working for a fast-food restaurant and the subway system.

The profile also claimed Butt had a diploma in business administration and teaching English to adults.

Butt became a British citizen and Redouane claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan, police said.

"Khuram Shazad Butt was known to the police and MI5. However, there was no intelligence to suggest that this attack was being planned and the investigation had been prioritized accordingly," British police said in a statement. "The other named man, Rachid Redouane, was not known."

Butt is believed to be the man seen in a British television documentary on jihadists within the country that aired last year. In the footage, he's seen praying near an ISIS flag and with a close associate of Islamic hate preacher Anjem Choudary.

Separately, one of the killers carried an Irish identification card suggesting he lived in Ireland, Sky News reported, citing Britain's Press Association. It wasn't clear if that man was Butt, Redouane or the yet-unnamed third attacker.

Scotland Yard had initially asked outlets not to disclose the names of those involved in the attacks.

Prime Minister Theresa May said police had identified all the London Bridge attackers and that 11 people remain in custody for possible connections to the attack. One person has been released without charge. Police raids are continuing.

May said Monday the police and counter-terrorism operations were adequately funded and staffed and that the official threat level was to remain at "severe," meaning an attack was highly likely.

