London attacks: British police officer seriously injured responding to incident

A British police officer was seriously injured Saturday while responding to the terror attacks at London Bridge, authorities said.

British Transport Police said in a statement Sunday the officer received injuries to his head, face and leg and has serious injuries, but they are considered to be non-life threatening.

Police said the officer was on duty at the time of the attacks and was one of the first officers to arrive at the scene. He is being treated at a hospital in central London and was accompanied by his family, the statement said.

“Again, our thoughts and sympathies are with those who have been injured in and affected by this horrific incident, including one of our own,” Chief Constable Paul Crowther said. "We have implemented our strategic command structure and are working closely with the Metropolitan Police Service and other agencies in these early stages of the investigation.

Authorities said Sunday six civilians were killed when three assailants rammed pedestrians on London Bridge and got out and stabbed several more. Police said the assailants were shot and killed.

At least 48 others were taken to five hospitals, the London Ambulance Service said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a news editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.