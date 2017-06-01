Resorts World Manila in Philippines on 'lockdown' over reports of gunfire, hotel says

A Philippines resort was placed on lockdown after reports of gunfire early Friday morning, the resort said.

"Resorts World Manila is currently on lockdown following reports of gunfire from unidentified men," the resort wrote on Twitter.

Gunfire and explosions were reported at the hotel sometime after midnight Friday local time. Metropolitan Manila Development Authority reported that there is a "fire alert" at the Resort World Manila in Pasay about 12:30 a.m. local time.

The U.S. Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs confirmed there were reports of explosions and gunfire at the resort and urged people to avoid the area.

Police and emergency crew are at the scene.

Videos posted on social media show hotel guests running out of the resorts with sounds of apparent gunfire in the background. Some reported seeing a masked man with a gun inside the building.

Resorts World Manila is touted as a popular tourist destination that includes a shopping center, casino hotel. It's located near the Manila International Airport.

The Philippines have been grappling with unrest in the Mindanao region, where President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law through mid-July in an attempt to crush the insurrection. Militants linked to the Islamic State group laid siege to a southern Philippines city. About 500 militants have died since the fighting began.

In recent years, small militant groups in the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia have begun unifying under the banner of the Islamic State group. Jose Calida, the top Philippine prosecutor, said last week that the violence on the large southern island of Mindanao "is no longer a rebellion of Filipino citizens."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.