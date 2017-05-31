Kabul car bombing: 50 killed or wounded in blast, Afghan officials say

At least 50 people were killed or wounded Wednesday when a massive suicide car bombing struck the diplomatic area of Kabul, Afghan officials said.

The blast in the Wazir Akbar Khan area happened near several embassies and not far from the presidential palace.

Ismail Kawasi, spokesman for the public health ministry, said more than 50 wounded people are in Kabul hospitals so far.

Najib Danish, a deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said the blast was so heavy more than 30 vehicles were either destroyed or damaged.

Windows were shattered in shops, restaurants and other buildings up to a mile from the blast site.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news update. Stay here for more from Fox News.