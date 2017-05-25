Manchester terror attack: Bomber reportedly visited Germany days before attack

The suicide bomber in Manchester reportedly traveled to Germany four days prior to the arena bombing, raising new concerns about the possiblity of a wider terror network in Europe.

Salman Abedi flew into Dusseldorf from Manchester about four days before getting on a flight back to England, Sky News reported, citing German intelligence. The report said that Abedi did not appear to be on an international terror watch list, which allowed him to travel freely throughout Europe.

Police are racing to uncover the network around Abedi that they say “clearly” exists. British authorities say they believe the 22-year-old bomber was given the explosives used to kill himself and others at the pop concert.

Greater Manchester Police say two more men were arrested early Thursday.

Eight men in total have been detained in connection with the attack. Police are assessing a "package" the fifth suspect was carrying. A woman was arrested late Wednesday but was later released with no charges.

Officers raided a property early Thursday morning in the Moss Side of the city and carried out a ‘controlled explosion.’

Britain’s terrorism threat level has been raised to ‘critical,’ meaning a new attack could be imminent.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, calling Abedi a "soldier of the caliphate."

Abedi was believed to have traveled to Syria and had "proven" links with ISIS, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said Wednesday on BFM television, adding that British and French intelligence have information that Abedi had been to Syria.

British soldiers have been deployed in place of police officers to guard high-profile sites such as Buckingham Palace and Parliament.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.