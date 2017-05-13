North Korea reportedly says talks with US possible under the right conditions

A senior North Korean diplomat reportedly said on Saturday that Pyongyang would engage in talks with the U.S. if conditions were right.

Choe Son Hui, North Korea’s foreign ministry director general for U.S. affairs, made the announcement to journalists in Beijing, a South Korean news agency reported.

The diplomat’s comments seemed to mirror that of President Trump’s from an interview earlier this month with Bloomberg News.

“If it would be appropriate for me to meet with him, I would absolutely, I would be honored to do it,” Trump said, adding: “If it’s under the, again, under the right circumstances. But I would do that.”

When asked if talks were in the works with the new South Korean government as well, Choe said “we’ll see,” the New York Post reported.

Tensions with North Korea and the U.S. have increased drastically in recent weeks as Congress voted overwhelmingly to impose new sanctions on Pyongyang for continued missile test launches despite several warnings.

As of this week, North Korea has detained four Americans over alleged hostile acts and threaten to “ruthlessly punish” them.

The State Department was unable to comment specifically on the cases of the four Americans who have allegedly been arrested by the North Korean government.

“In regards to reports of recently detained U.S. citizens,” the State Department said, “we have no further comment due to privacy considerations.”