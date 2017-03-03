2 missing Canadian sisters found living in the US after 30 years

The mysterious disappearance of two “inseparable” sisters three decades ago has been solved by Canadian police, who found the women living in the U.S. with new identities.

Anna and Kym Hakze fled Edmonton in the mid-1980s. Their mother reported them missing in 2003 after she hadn't seen or heard from them in more than a decade. The Lethbridge Police Service in Canada explained on Facebook Thursday how the case was solved through old-fashioned detective work.

“Without going into a lot of details and to protect their privacy, they had just left due to some family turmoil, and had moved on and were living their own life as a result of that,” said Lethbridge Police Sgt. Scott Woods, according to The Lethbridge Herald. He didn’t release their new identities or location.

At one point police suspected the women may have been the victims of a serial killer in Vancouver.

In 2012 a tipster told detectives that an author with a different name was Anna Hakze but the tip didn’t pan out.

In January detectives checked it out again after a Vancouver woman showed them a 1984 newspaper clipping with the author’s name.

“In performing new online searches of the author’s name from the old Crime Stopper tip, police located a recent news story which included a photo and the area where she was living,” the Facebook post says.

The searches yielded a document in which the author listed a sister as a next of kin.

Police subsequently confirmed that those two persons were Kym and Anna Hakze through fingerprints.

Lethbridge police said in the Facebook post that Anna Kakze is now 67 and Kym Hakze is 53.

The post says that U.S. police spoke to Kym Hakze last week and that she told the officers she didn’t know she and her sister had been reported missing. She added that the pair had “walked away” from their lives decades earlier and still wanted to maintain their privacy.

Their mother died four years ago never knowing what happened to them, The Calgary Sun reported.

The end of the missing person case doesn’t provide closure, their brother told the paper.

“There’s a longing there to see them,” Ken Hakze, 57, of Edmonton, said. “I’m very sad we lost all these years for some reason I’m not quite sure of yet. I have a real desire to see them and communicate with them very badly. My heart goes out to have that opportunity if they would soften their hearts to that.”